Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,114,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after acquiring an additional 502,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,975,754,000 after purchasing an additional 410,736 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,786,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after purchasing an additional 319,109 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NOC traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $473.46. 176,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,104. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

