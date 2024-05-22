Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) rose 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 2,931,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,195,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $131.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $93,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $109,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

