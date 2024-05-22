Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 244,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 175,074 shares.The stock last traded at $119.66 and had previously closed at $119.81.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.03.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.