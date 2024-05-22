Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Down to $83.76

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.76, but opened at $81.37. Bank First shares last traded at $83.20, with a volume of 2,856 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Bank First Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.29.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. Bank First had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $37.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Bank First Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Bank First

In other Bank First news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,408.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First during the third quarter worth $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank First during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Bank First during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Bank First in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

