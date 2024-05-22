Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.02

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 169488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.55 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Neil Patterson acquired 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at $352,109.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,831,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Further Reading

