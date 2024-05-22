Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.47

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.47 and last traded at $57.77, with a volume of 92499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $371.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.12 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,692,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,024,000 after buying an additional 1,105,423 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,832,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 2,716.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 344,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 332,572 shares in the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,410,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,408,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,403,000 after buying an additional 268,225 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.