Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.55

Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.55 and last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 82880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.53.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

Limbach Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $619.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Limbach news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $399,925.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,491.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael M. Mccann acquired 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,269.23. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,010.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $399,925.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,491.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Limbach by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

