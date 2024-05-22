Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.15

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 42361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30.

In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,999.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,713 shares of company stock worth $219,958 and have sold 458,315 shares worth $15,559,766. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,378,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after buying an additional 38,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

