Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.32

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.32 and last traded at $102.23, with a volume of 444766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.10.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.93.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
