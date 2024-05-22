Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.92 and last traded at C$4.92. Approximately 407,331 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 168,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLS shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

Solaris Resources Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of C$731.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.48.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

