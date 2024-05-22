Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.92 and last traded at C$4.92. Approximately 407,331 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 168,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLS shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Solaris Resources Stock Performance
Solaris Resources Company Profile
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
