United Maritime (USEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 24th.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Maritime had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of 11.55 million for the quarter.

United Maritime Price Performance

Shares of USEA remained flat at 2.75 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. United Maritime has a fifty-two week low of 2.01 and a fifty-two week high of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.56.

United Maritime Company Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

