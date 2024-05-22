Seven Mile Advisory Decreases Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Seven Mile Advisory reduced its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,958,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.469 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

