1,131 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $980,646,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,219,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,564,000 after acquiring an additional 600,804 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 824,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,662,000 after acquiring an additional 562,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 27,671.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,605,000 after acquiring an additional 477,602 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $172.80. 798,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.69. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

