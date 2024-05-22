Seven Mile Advisory Acquires New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.36. 7,968,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,916,765. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The stock has a market cap of $810.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.95 and a 200 day moving average of $121.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

