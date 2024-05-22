Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 862.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,671. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

