Davis R M Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $517,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $376,641,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,667,000 after buying an additional 39,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,045,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.21. 294,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

