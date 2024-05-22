Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 339,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.99. 5,056,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,365,787. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $81.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.