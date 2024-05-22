Davis R M Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 569,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

