Davis R M Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 771,571 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 681,080 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter.

BSCS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 208,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,375. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0784 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

