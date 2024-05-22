High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI) Director Nitin Kaushal Sells 6,322 Shares

High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI – Get Free Report) Director Nitin Kaushal sold 6,322 shares of High Tide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.17, for a total value of C$20,040.74.

Nitin Kaushal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get High Tide alerts:

On Wednesday, May 8th, Nitin Kaushal sold 22,240 shares of High Tide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$72,724.80.

High Tide Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their target price on High Tide from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, High Tide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.90.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.