Saga (SAGA) Price Tops $2.32

Saga (SAGA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Saga has a market cap of $216.40 million and approximately $62.52 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Saga has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Saga token can now be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00003302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,009,006,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,287,326 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,008,906,306 with 93,250,802 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.2506703 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $73,163,008.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

