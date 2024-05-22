Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $172.00 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $172.00 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00001837 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,259.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.31 or 0.00722048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00123828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00065370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.00198085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00095210 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

