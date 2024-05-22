Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $87.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,299. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,599 shares of company stock worth $5,286,149. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

