Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 507,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,814. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 111.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,361,000 after acquiring an additional 259,796 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.