Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Increased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,470. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

