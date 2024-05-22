Davis R M Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 104,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of XBI stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $93.02. 3,877,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,267,323. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

