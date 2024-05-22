Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 294,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 245,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,999,000 after purchasing an additional 80,043 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 328,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $193.11. The company had a trading volume of 140,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.35 and a 200-day moving average of $193.92.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $469.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.53 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Quaker Chemical declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

