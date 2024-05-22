Davis R M Inc. Sells 32,620 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,620 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $106.77. 1,308,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,909. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $108.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

