Davis R M Inc. Has $3.71 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $549.78. The company had a trading volume of 145,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,479. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

