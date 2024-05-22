Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $73.72. 2,911,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,145,108. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of -67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

