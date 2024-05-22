Brady (NYSE:BRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.94

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $64.94, with a volume of 27785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,124,886.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,124,886.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,667. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Brady by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $3,390,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $4,720,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

