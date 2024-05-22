Franklin Resources Inc. Has $279.30 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 905,662 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of International Business Machines worth $279,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.82. The stock had a trading volume of 737,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $125.01 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

