Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 401 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nemes Rush Group LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.79. 1,070,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $125.01 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

