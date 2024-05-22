Nemes Rush Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 680,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $94,169,000 after purchasing an additional 38,418 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 156.4% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 13,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.85. 1,166,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,006. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.18 and a 1 year high of $221.75. The company has a market capitalization of $181.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

