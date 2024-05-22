Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $318,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,640,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 273.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,454,000 after buying an additional 476,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after buying an additional 390,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 364,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.54. The company had a trading volume of 388,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,970. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $152.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.88 and a 200-day moving average of $139.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

