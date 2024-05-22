Nemes Rush Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3,554.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after acquiring an additional 924,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after acquiring an additional 541,219 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 689.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after acquiring an additional 396,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $31,503,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 632,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,022. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $160.62.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

