Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $332,000 Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $58,537,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 434,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 433.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 981.0% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

GBF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,511. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.91. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.72.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

