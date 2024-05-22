Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 25,408.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Certuity LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Read Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $357.79. 728,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,432. The stock has a market cap of $174.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.