Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 25,408.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Certuity LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $357.79. 728,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,432. The stock has a market cap of $174.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $382.01.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
