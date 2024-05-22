Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $221,817,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,447,000 after buying an additional 1,255,751 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $38,644,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 224,226 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,762,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $133.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,067. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.94. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.29.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

