4,294 Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. 367,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $62.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BellRing Brands

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.