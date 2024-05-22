Davis R M Inc. Sells 56,321 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,321 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $184.34. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

