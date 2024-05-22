7,765 Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Bought by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.73. 162,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,170. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $31.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

