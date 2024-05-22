Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $95.42. 378,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,118. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $95.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.