Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of STERIS worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in STERIS by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of STE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.22. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.81.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

