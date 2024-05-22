Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down to $45.83

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.83, but opened at $44.69. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 378,440 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $631.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUGT. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $5,410,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,735,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 93,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

