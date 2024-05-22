NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Gap Down to $33.77

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.77, but opened at $32.81. NMI shares last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 80,194 shares trading hands.

NMIH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $102,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,763 shares of company stock worth $3,808,175. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 358,930 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,708,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,381,000 after acquiring an additional 185,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NMI by 33.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,144,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,009,000 after acquiring an additional 284,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at about $32,270,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 988,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after acquiring an additional 102,857 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

