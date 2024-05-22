CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 290,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 792,572 shares.The stock last traded at $3.66 and had previously closed at $3.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVAC. Leerink Partnrs cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

CureVac Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $886.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. CureVac had a negative return on equity of 41.85% and a negative net margin of 483.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CureVac will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 33.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 2,407.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Featured Stories

