Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading 3.7% Higher

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.83. 160,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,338,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

