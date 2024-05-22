ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Up 3.2%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.80. 849,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,834,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

ChargePoint Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

See Also

