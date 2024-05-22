HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 98,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,512,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

HUYA Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth about $1,560,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth about $1,796,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HUYA by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48,488 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in HUYA by 797.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 190,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 169,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Further Reading

